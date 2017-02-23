“Hell or High Water” star Ben Foster to topline “My Abandonment” drama
February 23, 2017 - 13:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Hell or High Water” actor Ben Foster and newcomer Thomasin McKenzie will star in the family drama “My Abandonment.” “Winter’s Bone” helmer Debra Granik will direct, Variety said.
Shooting will start in Portland, Ore., in April. Bron Creative and First Look Media announced Wednesday that they will co-finance and executive produce.
Granik, will direct from a script she adapted with Anne Rosellini from Peter Rock’s novel of the same name. The film tells the story of 13-year-old and her father who are found living in Forest Park, a temperate rainforest abutting Portland. When authorities pluck them from their hidden world, where they lived peacefully and practically, they must embark on an increasingly erratic journey in search of a place to call their own.
The producers are Anne Harrison through her Harrison Productions; Linda Reisman through her Reisman Productions and Rosellini through Still Rolling Productions. The executive producers are Bron Creative’s Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Andy Pollack, and First Look Media’s Michael Bloom and Adam Pincus.
WME Global brokered the deal and will represent the film for North America.
Foster was recently nominated for an Independent Spirit award as well as a Critic’s Choice award for his work in “Hell or High Water.” Next, he will be seen in “Hostiles” with Christian Bale.
McKenzie played Astrid in “The Hobbit — Battle of the Five Armies” and starred in the TV drama “Consent” when she was 13. McKenzie is represented by CESD, Untitled and Gail Cowan Management.
Jackie Eckhouse of Sloss Eckhouse Law Co represented Harrison and Reisman in the deal. Josh Sandler of Gray Krause Stratford Sandler Des Rochers represented Granik and Rosellini.
Photo: Getty Images
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Latest news
North Korea denies it was behind Kim Jong Nam's death "The biggest responsibility for his death rests with the government of Malaysia as the citizen of the DPRK died in its land," a statement said.
5 dead, 30 injured in bomb attack in Pakustan's Lahore The explosion took place in the Defence Housing Authority suburb of the city, replete with upscale boutiques and cafes.
Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds’ thriller “Life” to close SXSW “Life,” directed by Daniel Espinosa, also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, and Olga Dihovichnaya.
Kristen Stewart in to star in adventure-thriller “Underwater” The story focuses on an underwater scientific crew forced to go on dangerous journey for survival following an earthquake.