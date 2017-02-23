“Hell or High Water” star Ben Foster to topline “My Abandonment” drama

PanARMENIAN.Net - “Hell or High Water” actor Ben Foster and newcomer Thomasin McKenzie will star in the family drama “My Abandonment.” “Winter’s Bone” helmer Debra Granik will direct, Variety said.

Shooting will start in Portland, Ore., in April. Bron Creative and First Look Media announced Wednesday that they will co-finance and executive produce.

Granik, will direct from a script she adapted with Anne Rosellini from Peter Rock’s novel of the same name. The film tells the story of 13-year-old and her father who are found living in Forest Park, a temperate rainforest abutting Portland. When authorities pluck them from their hidden world, where they lived peacefully and practically, they must embark on an increasingly erratic journey in search of a place to call their own.

The producers are Anne Harrison through her Harrison Productions; Linda Reisman through her Reisman Productions and Rosellini through Still Rolling Productions. The executive producers are Bron Creative’s Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Andy Pollack, and First Look Media’s Michael Bloom and Adam Pincus.

WME Global brokered the deal and will represent the film for North America.

Foster was recently nominated for an Independent Spirit award as well as a Critic’s Choice award for his work in “Hell or High Water.” Next, he will be seen in “Hostiles” with Christian Bale.

McKenzie played Astrid in “The Hobbit — Battle of the Five Armies” and starred in the TV drama “Consent” when she was 13. McKenzie is represented by CESD, Untitled and Gail Cowan Management.

Jackie Eckhouse of Sloss Eckhouse Law Co represented Harrison and Reisman in the deal. Josh Sandler of Gray Krause Stratford Sandler Des Rochers represented Granik and Rosellini.