Louis C.K. sets new stand-up specials at Netflix

PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix is adding yet another A-lister to its roster of comedians.

Louis C.K. has set two new stand-up specials at the deep-pocketed streaming giant, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The first special, titled 2017 and filmed in Washington, D.C., will premiere April 4. The comedian had a four-night stint in D.C. in January as part of his 2016-17 tour that concluded last week. A date and title for the second special has yet to be determined.

"Louis has been one of the most innovative comedy voices in this new era of stand-up. He has also been a thought leader in the business of comedy. We have marveled at his creativity and his ability to invent comedically and commercially, and are thrilled that he is bringing his newest specials to Netflix," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said Wednesday, February 22 in a statement.

C.K. most recently created, wrote, directed and starred on Horace and Pete, the 10-episode series he self-produced and launched on his website. Hulu recently landed streaming rights to the critical darling series, with C.K. having expressed interest in doing a second season.

Additionally, C.K. recently received a straight-to-series pickup at TBS for animated comedy The Cops. He co-created the series and voices (alongside Albert Brooks) one of the central roles on the show, which is being produced by his FX Productions-based Pig Newton banner. Beyond that, C.K. also exec produces FX comedies Better Things and Baskets, as well as Tig Notaro's Amazon half-hour One Mississippi, all of which were renewed for second seasons at their respective outlets. Meanwhile, a return date for FX's Louie remains in limbo as C.K. has been busy with his comedy tour. He is repped by 3 Arts and APA.

C.K. becomes the latest comedic heavyweight to score a stand-up special at the streaming giant. Netflix made headlines for paying Chris Rock a record $20 million each for a pair of comedy specials. More recently, it signed Jerry Seinfeld to a massive deal that includes a production deal, old and new episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and two new stand-up specials. C.K. joins a roster of comedians with Netflix stand-up specials that also includes Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle.

Netflix's entry into the stand-up space has created a growing arms race to land top talent in an increasingly competitive landscape with featured players Comedy Central, Showtime and HBO, among others.