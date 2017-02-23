Sony rolls out “world's fastest” SD card
February 23, 2017 - 15:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sony's upcoming SF-G series of SD cards will be available this spring, the company announced. When that time comes, Sony said they "will be the world's fastest SD cards." Boasting a maximum write speed of 299 MB/s, that claim is right on point, Engadget said.
The cards (available in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB sizes) also have a slightly higher top read speed of 300 MB/s. Speed is a priority, so the cards also support the UHS-II interface, which adds a second row of connecting pins to the card for increased transfer rates on compatible hardware. More than any card before it, the SF-G series will be able to handle quick-shooting cameras smoothly, as well as capturing 4K video and other technically demanding uses.
To fully take advantage of the tremendous speed, Sony also revealed it will offer a specialized card reader so users can quickly transfer files to and from their computers. The SF-G series will take good care of your files, too. In addition to being compatible with Sony's file rescue software, these SD's are also waterproof, temperature resistant, shockproof and X-Ray proof.
For comparison, B&H Photo Video says that two of the fastest SD card lines out there today, SanDisk's Extreme PRO UHS-II series and Lexar's Professional 2000x UHS-II series, can achieve read speeds of 300 MB/s and write speeds of 260 MB/s. For the more casual user, Amazon's best-selling card, the 32GB SanDisk Ultra Class 10 SDHC UHS-I, tops out at 80 MB/s for read and write speeds.
Sony has yet to announce the pricing for these cards, but the 32GB version of the aforementioned SanDisk card sells for about $60. The SF-G cards are technically superior, though, so expect them to retail for a bit more than that.
Top stories
Samsung has some 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s left over after using 20,000 or so up in testing to determine the cause of the problem.
Despite the incubation period, the team's charging tech might not be ready for an anticipated iPhone refresh expected to debut this fall.
Size wise, Kuo says the OLED iPhone will have measurements similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone, allowing for one-handed operation.
It's still possible to buy the 3310 on Amazon, though only through its marketplace and not directly from the company itself.
Partner news
Latest news
Japan crown prince hints at readiness to take throne Emperor Akihito said in August that his advancing age and weakening health mean he may no longer be able to carry out his duties.
Ex-IMF chief Rato sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for embezzlement Spain's National Court said he had been found guilty of "embezzlement" when he headed up Caja Madrid and Bankia.
Swann Auction Galleries to offer deluxe portfolio of Chagall lithographs The 13 images were Chagall’s first colour lithographs and won the Graphic Prize at the Venice Biennale in 1948.
Cult Japanese director Seijun Suzuki dies at 93 Suzuki’s prolific output from gangster films to fantasies influenced international filmmakers including Quentin Tarantino.