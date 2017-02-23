The Chainsmokers, Coldplay team for love song “Something Just Like This”

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Chainsmokers makes a surprise move as they collaborate with British band Coldplay for a new single titled "Something Just Like This". Co-produced by the energetic EDM duo and Jordan "DJ Swivel" Young, the four-minute track will be featured on Chainsmokers' upcoming album "Memories: Do Not Open", AceShowbiz reports.

Coldplay's Chris Martin kicks off the song by singing about looking for an ordinary love. He sings, "She said, where'd you wanna go?/ How much you wanna risk?/ I'm not looking for somebody/ With some superhuman gifts." Throughout the breezy EDM track, Martin showcases his vocal range, building from a low croon to a higher-octave voice.

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay made their live debut performance of the song at the 2017 BRIT Awards. Their lively performance set off with a silhouette of Martin which was projected on a giant curtain. Once the curtain dropped, a colorful giant display filled the stage as Martin ran around the stage. He even jumped into the crowd while bouncing to the song.

The release of "Something Just Like This" comes as something of a surprise given that The Chainsmokers is still busy promoting his new single "Paris", which sees the duo's Drew Taggart fronting the majority of the vocals. The new song comes with an animated lyric video which was directed by James Zwadlo.

In support of their upcoming album, the group is set to embark on North American tour, which kicks off on April 13 in Miami. The trek stretches across the U.S., with a pair of Canadian stops, and ends on June 10 in New York City.