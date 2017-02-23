The Chainsmokers, Coldplay team for love song “Something Just Like This”
February 23, 2017 - 15:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Chainsmokers makes a surprise move as they collaborate with British band Coldplay for a new single titled "Something Just Like This". Co-produced by the energetic EDM duo and Jordan "DJ Swivel" Young, the four-minute track will be featured on Chainsmokers' upcoming album "Memories: Do Not Open", AceShowbiz reports.
Coldplay's Chris Martin kicks off the song by singing about looking for an ordinary love. He sings, "She said, where'd you wanna go?/ How much you wanna risk?/ I'm not looking for somebody/ With some superhuman gifts." Throughout the breezy EDM track, Martin showcases his vocal range, building from a low croon to a higher-octave voice.
The Chainsmokers and Coldplay made their live debut performance of the song at the 2017 BRIT Awards. Their lively performance set off with a silhouette of Martin which was projected on a giant curtain. Once the curtain dropped, a colorful giant display filled the stage as Martin ran around the stage. He even jumped into the crowd while bouncing to the song.
The release of "Something Just Like This" comes as something of a surprise given that The Chainsmokers is still busy promoting his new single "Paris", which sees the duo's Drew Taggart fronting the majority of the vocals. The new song comes with an animated lyric video which was directed by James Zwadlo.
In support of their upcoming album, the group is set to embark on North American tour, which kicks off on April 13 in Miami. The trek stretches across the U.S., with a pair of Canadian stops, and ends on June 10 in New York City.
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Latest news
Japan crown prince hints at readiness to take throne Emperor Akihito said in August that his advancing age and weakening health mean he may no longer be able to carry out his duties.
Ex-IMF chief Rato sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for embezzlement Spain's National Court said he had been found guilty of "embezzlement" when he headed up Caja Madrid and Bankia.
Swann Auction Galleries to offer deluxe portfolio of Chagall lithographs The 13 images were Chagall’s first colour lithographs and won the Graphic Prize at the Venice Biennale in 1948.
Google adds voice dictation, 15 new languages to its iPhone keyboard If you’ve downloaded the latest version of Gboard and updated it on your iOS, you can access voice dictation by long-pressing the space bar.