BRIT Awards 2017 full winners list announced

PanARMENIAN.Net - All the winners have been announced for this year’s BRIT Awards, NME reports.

David Bowie posthumously won Best British Album for ‘Blackstar’, with the award presented by Noel Gallagher. Accepting the award, Bowie’s son Duncan Jones said: “I lost my dad last year but I also became a dad. He always supported people who are a little bit strange or different. This award is for all the kooks and those who make the kooks.”

Bowie was also posthumously named Best British Male Solo Artist, beating Craig David, Skepta, Kano and Michael Kiwanuka. “If David Bowie could be here tonight, he probably wouldn’t be here tonight,” said Lazarus actor Michael C Hall, who accepted the award on Bowie’s behalf.

Drake beat Bon Iver, Bruno Mars, the late Leonard Cohen and The Weeknd to win Best International Male. In a video message, the rapper described himself as “honoured” and “grateful”, shouting out Skepta. He added: “You know how much I care about the UK and London”.

Beyonce won Best International Female and A Tribe Called Quest won Best International Group. One Direction won Best British Video for ‘History’, with Liam Payne accepting the award.

Emeli Sandé won Best British Female Solo Artist, beating Ellie Goulding, Lianne La Havas, Anohni and NAO. Presented her award by David Tennant, Sandé said: “Wow, thank you so much to the creator of all things.”

Best British Group was won by The 1975, who beat Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Radiohead and Little Mix. Accepting the award, frontman Matty Healy said: “This is mental. We’ve been a band since we were 13, for 14 years now. The only thing we tried to do with our album was to get to that place… And I just want to say… if you have a platform, don’t [stay in your lane].”

Rag N’ Bone Man won Best British Breakthrough Act, beating the likes of Stormzy and Blossoms, while Little Mix picked up Best Single for ‘Shout Out To My Ex’. The latter pop group dedicated the win to their exes. “Cheers lads,” they said.

Adele won the Global Success Award. Unable to attend the ceremony, the singer sent a video message instead.

See the full winners list below:

Best British Album – David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’ Global Success Award: Adele Best International Male – Drake Best International Female – Beyonce Best Internatonal Group – A Tribe Called Quest Best British Video – One Direction – ‘History’ Best British Female Solo Artist: Emeli Sandé Best British Male Solo Artist: David Bowie Best British Group: The 1975 Best British Breakthrough Act: Rag N’ Bone Man Best Single: Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ Icon Award: Robbie Williams

The BRITs 2017 were held at London’s O2 Arena, airing live in the UK on ITV from 7:30pm. Emma Willis hosted alongside Dermot O’Leary, after Michael Bublé was forced to pull out.

Performances came from The 1975, Skepta, Emeli Sande, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Little Mix. Coldplay and The Chainsmokers, Brits Icon winner Robbie Williams, as well as a George Michael tribute from Chris Martin.