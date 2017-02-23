Paris teens block schools to protest police violence
February 23, 2017 - 16:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Paris teenagers have blockaded 16 city high schools with burning garbage cans and makeshift barricades to protest the alleged rape of a young black man with a police baton and other police abuse, The Associated Press reports.
A crowd of protesting students, some hooded and carrying flares, also marched on the Place de la Nation in eastern Paris on Thursday, February 23. Images on social networks showed some carrying a banner reading "Vengeance for Theo," the name of the alleged victim.
A Paris school district spokesman said extra security measures were taken after 16 of the region's 103 high schools were blocked Thursday, and 12 others otherwise disrupted.
The Paris police headquarters said officers are monitoring the situation but reported no arrests.
Four officers have been charged in the suspected violence against Theo last month, which prompted violent protests in poor suburbs around Paris.
Photo: AP
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Google adds voice dictation, 15 new languages to its iPhone keyboard If you’ve downloaded the latest version of Gboard and updated it on your iOS, you can access voice dictation by long-pressing the space bar.
Cult Japanese director Seijun Suzuki dies at 93 Suzuki’s prolific output from gangster films to fantasies influenced international filmmakers including Quentin Tarantino.
Christie's NY announces the March 2017 season of Contemporary sales Within the sales, there is a unique representation of female artists, including works by Helen Frankenthaler, Diane Arbus, Cindy Sherman, and Yayoi Kusama.
Murakami fans to flock bookstores at midnight for new novel Murakami became a global sensation with the publication of "Norwegian Wood" in 1987 and has written several bestsellers.