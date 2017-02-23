// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Paris teens block schools to protest police violence

Paris teens block schools to protest police violence
February 23, 2017 - 16:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Paris teenagers have blockaded 16 city high schools with burning garbage cans and makeshift barricades to protest the alleged rape of a young black man with a police baton and other police abuse, The Associated Press reports.

A crowd of protesting students, some hooded and carrying flares, also marched on the Place de la Nation in eastern Paris on Thursday, February 23. Images on social networks showed some carrying a banner reading "Vengeance for Theo," the name of the alleged victim.

A Paris school district spokesman said extra security measures were taken after 16 of the region's 103 high schools were blocked Thursday, and 12 others otherwise disrupted.

The Paris police headquarters said officers are monitoring the situation but reported no arrests.

Four officers have been charged in the suspected violence against Theo last month, which prompted violent protests in poor suburbs around Paris.

Photo: AP
Related links:
AP. Paris teens block schools, protesting police violence
 Top stories
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Gladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premierGladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premier
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
Erdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies sayErdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies say
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
Russia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to SerbiaRussia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to Serbia
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
 Articles
World’s most dangerous gangs. Sinaloa Cartel

Reigning America's drug market

 Most popular in the section
Iran set to hold new military drills next week
Russia seeks "pragmatic" relationship with U.S. - Lavrov
Mike Pence says U.S. will hold Russia accountable
China bans North Korea coal imports
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Google adds voice dictation, 15 new languages to its iPhone keyboard If you’ve downloaded the latest version of Gboard and updated it on your iOS, you can access voice dictation by long-pressing the space bar.
Cult Japanese director Seijun Suzuki dies at 93 Suzuki’s prolific output from gangster films to fantasies influenced international filmmakers including Quentin Tarantino.
Christie's NY announces the March 2017 season of Contemporary sales Within the sales, there is a unique representation of female artists, including works by Helen Frankenthaler, Diane Arbus, Cindy Sherman, and Yayoi Kusama.
Murakami fans to flock bookstores at midnight for new novel Murakami became a global sensation with the publication of "Norwegian Wood" in 1987 and has written several bestsellers.