Christie's NY announces the March 2017 season of Contemporary sales
February 23, 2017 - 18:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Christie’s announces the March 2017 season of Contemporary sales spanning Post-War and Contemporary Art, Editions, and Photographs—February 23 through March 7. Collectively over 600 lots are presented across multimedia from renowned artists of the 20th and 21st century with estimates ranging from under $1,000 to $700,000, Art Daily reports.
The week features three live auctions—Contemporary Edition on Wednesday, March 1; Post-War and Contemporary Art on Friday, March 3; and The Collection of Earl and Camilla McGrath, on March 1 and March 3—and a curated online sale titled on paper | online, which groups over 100 lots aiming to celebrate an array of artists, past and present, who have turned to paper as their medium of choice. All works will be on view at the Rockefeller Center Galleries from February 23 – March 2 with private appointments available for on paper | online through March 6.
Within the sales, there is a unique representation of female artists, including works by Helen Frankenthaler, Diane Arbus, Cindy Sherman, and Yayoi Kusama, which is broken out into a special section, titled “Through Her Eyes.”
Photo: Christie’s Images Limited 2017
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Latest news
Japan crown prince hints at readiness to take throne Emperor Akihito said in August that his advancing age and weakening health mean he may no longer be able to carry out his duties.
Ex-IMF chief Rato sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for embezzlement Spain's National Court said he had been found guilty of "embezzlement" when he headed up Caja Madrid and Bankia.
Swann Auction Galleries to offer deluxe portfolio of Chagall lithographs The 13 images were Chagall’s first colour lithographs and won the Graphic Prize at the Venice Biennale in 1948.
Google adds voice dictation, 15 new languages to its iPhone keyboard If you’ve downloaded the latest version of Gboard and updated it on your iOS, you can access voice dictation by long-pressing the space bar.