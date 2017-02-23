Christie's NY announces the March 2017 season of Contemporary sales

PanARMENIAN.Net - Christie’s announces the March 2017 season of Contemporary sales spanning Post-War and Contemporary Art, Editions, and Photographs—February 23 through March 7. Collectively over 600 lots are presented across multimedia from renowned artists of the 20th and 21st century with estimates ranging from under $1,000 to $700,000, Art Daily reports.

The week features three live auctions—Contemporary Edition on Wednesday, March 1; Post-War and Contemporary Art on Friday, March 3; and The Collection of Earl and Camilla McGrath, on March 1 and March 3—and a curated online sale titled on paper | online, which groups over 100 lots aiming to celebrate an array of artists, past and present, who have turned to paper as their medium of choice. All works will be on view at the Rockefeller Center Galleries from February 23 – March 2 with private appointments available for on paper | online through March 6.

Within the sales, there is a unique representation of female artists, including works by Helen Frankenthaler, Diane Arbus, Cindy Sherman, and Yayoi Kusama, which is broken out into a special section, titled “Through Her Eyes.”