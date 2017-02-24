Google Allo's desktop client in development

PanARMENIAN.Net - Google just can't stop when it comes to messaging apps. While its texting software for Android has a new name, the AI-powered Allo is coming to a new platform soon, Engadget said.

VP Nick Fox teased a desktop web client for the service in a tweet, while saying that it's "still in early development." Competing services like Facebook Messenger offer access to their smarts across platforms, so it's logical that Allo, which launched on Android last September, should as well, Engadget said.

A recent update let the built-in Google Assistant helper tie into your personal info, which can probably make things like coordinating plans even easier or predict just the right emoji, Engadget said.