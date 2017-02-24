Acer to roll out an air quality monitor
February 24, 2017 - 13:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acer's next project is a different type of monitor than you might expect from the company. It's an air quality monitor, actually.
"The Acer Air Monitor features a sleek and simple design, the device allows real-time monitoring of key air quality indicators through a dedicated app for smartphones, and by the changing colors of a breathing LED light embedded on the chassis," the company said in a press release, according to Engadget.
As far as looks go, the device is pretty unobtrusive. It's square, relatively small, white and has a ring that changes color based on the air quality. Speaking of which, the gizmo will send push notifications or even integrate with IFTTT so you can do something when the air quality in your home changes. How it'll stand out in the admittedly crowded space remains to be seen. Acer expects the device to go on sale sometime between April and July of this year, Engadget said.
Photo: Acer
Related links:
Top stories
Samsung has some 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s left over after using 20,000 or so up in testing to determine the cause of the problem.
Despite the incubation period, the team's charging tech might not be ready for an anticipated iPhone refresh expected to debut this fall.
Size wise, Kuo says the OLED iPhone will have measurements similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone, allowing for one-handed operation.
It's still possible to buy the 3310 on Amazon, though only through its marketplace and not directly from the company itself.
Partner news
Latest news
"The Fate of the Furious" trailer features Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron (video) The film also stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell among others.
Iraqi troops enter IS-held neighbourhood in West Mosul The army's assault takes them from desert and farmland into a densely packed city, where fighting is expected to be particularly hard.
Barcelona launch major football academy in China The new facility will be the biggest of Barcelona's 20-plus academies around the world, and the first directly managed by club staff.
136 Turkish diplomats seek Germany asylum The Turkish authorities have dismissed at least 100,000 public servants, including teachers, police and members of the judiciary.