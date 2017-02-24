“Fargo” murders Santa Claus in season 3 teaser

PanARMENIAN.Net - As a premiere date for "Fargo" season 3 has been announced, FX begins promoting the show's return. The network has released the first official teaser for the upcoming installment of the critically-acclaimed crime anthology series, AceShowbiz said.

Debuted on Wednesday, February 22 during "Legion", the first official teaser for "Fargo season 3" offers a glimpse of the quirky, homespun mayhem spirit. The 15-second video doesn't feature any stars of the series, nor offers plot detail. There is only a big Santa Claus balloon and later someone blows it out. As the Santa balloon is slowly losing its air, the video gets blurred towards the end before the premiere date of the third season is written on the screen.

Set in 2010, the third installment of the series centers on Emmit and his slightly younger brother Ray Stussy (both portrayed by Ewan McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother's shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he's been dealt-and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge.

Carrie Coon stars as Gloria Burgle, the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the people around them. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray's girlfriend, Nikki Swango, a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge. David Thewlis stars as V.M. Vargas, a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit, whether The Parking Lot King likes it or not.

Also starring on the series are Jim Gaffigan as Gloria's deputy, Scoot McNairy as a pothead who lives a life of crime, Shea Whigham as Meeker County's Chief of Police named Moe Dammick, Michael Stuhlbarg as Emmit's trusted advisor, and Thomas Mann as an acclaimed science-fiction writer.

"Fargo" season 3 is directed and written by creator/showrunner Noah Hawley. Hawley also produces alongside Warren Littlefield, John Cameron, and Joel & Ethan Coen, the duo who wrote and directed the original film. The new season is set to premiere Wednesday, April 19 at 10 P.M. on FX.