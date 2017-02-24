Matthew Broderick to star in “Katrina: American Crime Story”

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Manchester By the Sea" and "The American Side" actor Matthew Broderick is set to star in the second season of "American Crime Story". Titled "Katrina", the second installment will focus on the legal issues surrounding Hurricane Katrina, one of the five deadliest hurricanes in the history of the United States, AceShowbiz said.

Broderick will portray Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Michael D. Brown. The latter was in charge of the federal response to the disaster and was widely singled out for criticism. Better known as "Brownie", the man became famous overnight when former President George W. Bush once praised him for doing "a heckuva job," while in fact he wasn't doing the job at all.

The series marks Broderick's reunion with his "Rules Don't Apply" co-star Annette Bening. The Oscar-nominated actress will play Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana Governor who led the state during and after the devastating storm.

"American Crime Story" season three will be titled "Versace" and chronicle the 1997 murder of Gianni Versace in Miami. The fourth season will chronicle Bill Clinton's sex scandal and the roles of Monica Lewinsky and her colleague Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded Lewinsky's conversation about her alleged affair with the 42nd POTUS.

The second season of "American Crime Story" will debut in 2018 on FX while the third season of the anthology series will premiere six months later.