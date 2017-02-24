Opposition MP: Vote buying rates up ahead of parliamentary elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Vote buying rates have surged ahead of parliamentary elections in Armenia, at least half of voters are ready to accept bribes, opposition MP Levon Zurabyan told reporters on Friday, February 24.

Elections are slated for April 2, with nine parties and blocks having submitted candidates’ lists to the Central Electoral Commission.

“Publication of voter lists tackles the issue of 500-600.000 previously falsified signatures,” said Zurabyan who is currently heading the Armenian National Congress parliamentary faction.

“This means we have deprived the authorities of the possibility and freedom to falsify half a million votes.”

Also, he stressed that cameras were installed in 1500 out of the 2000 polling stations overall, which covers 93% of voters.

“In fact, the move makes electoral fraud in polling stations - I mean voting instead of another person - nearly impossible,” Zurabyan added.

According to him, however, the introduction of new monitoring mechanisms has brought about another problem.

“Vote buying rates have increased as the authorities have come to realise that electoral fraud is the only way out.”

Zurabyan went on to say that 50-60% of voters are ready to sell their voices in exchange for bribes.