"The Fate of the Furious" trailer features Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron (video)
February 24, 2017 - 15:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new international trailer for "The Fate of the Furious" has been released, AceShowbiz said. The one-minute video offers glimpses of Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), who are on their honeymoon in Cuba.
"What do you think, Letty?" asks Dom in the video. Letty responds, "I think I'm loving Cuba right now." When the trailer shows an intimate scene of the couple, Letty can be heard saying, "Wherever you go, I go."
The footage then features Cipher (Charlize Theron), who shows up in Cuba as she says, "How is the honeymoon going, Dom?" Dom, who's seemingly just bought a flower for Letty, replies, "What do you want?" The video also shows Cipher kissing Dom in front of Letty.
Later in the trailer, Dom and Letty seem to be in a fight as Dom is ready to pull the trigger while Letty says, "You love me. You're not gonna shoot me!"
The trailer also features a sneak peek at production of the music video for one of the original songs for the film. Camila Cabello, Pitbull and J Balvin are seen dancing to their song, which is titled "Hey Mama".
Directed by F. Gary Gray and produced by Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell and Diesel, "The Fate of the Furious" also stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. Scott Eastwood and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren also join the cast members.
"The Fate of the Furious" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on April 14.
