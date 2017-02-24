“Three Dark Crowns” fantasy novel to get film treatment at Fox

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fox is developing a feature film based on Kendare Blake’s bestselling fantasy novel “Three Dark Crowns”, with Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps producing, Variety said.

The studio acquired feature rights to the four-volume series. The first book, published in September by HarperTeen Books, follows triplets who are all equal heirs to the crown and have magical powers — one can spark flames or storms, another can ingest the deadliest poisons, and the third can bloom the reddest rose and control the fiercest of lions.

The second book, “One Dark Throne,” will be published in September.

Levy will produce with Dan Levine. Natalie Lehmann will oversee for 21 Laps, while Daria Cercek oversees for Fox.

21 Laps produced “Arrival,” which was nominated for eight Academy Awards, and the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” which won the top comedy series awards at the Producers Guild and SAG awards.

21 Laps’ credits also include the “Night at the Museum” franchise, “Fist Fight,” “Why Him?” and the upcoming “Table 19.”

WME reps 21 Laps. The author is represented by Tom Collier at Sloane, Offer. The book deal was brokered on behalf of Foundry Literary + Media by Hotchkiss and Associates. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.