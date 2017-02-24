// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Germany slams Moscow plan for Reichstag replica for children to attack

Germany slams Moscow plan for Reichstag replica for children to attack
February 24, 2017 - 17:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - German officials are criticizing plans announced by the Russian military to build a replica of Berlin's Parliament building as a target for teenagers to attack at a patriotic theme park near Moscow, The Associated Press reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday, February 22 the replica would give members of the Young Army, a program to teach schoolchildren military skills and encourage patriotism, the opportunity "to storm a specific location, not something abstract."

Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Friday the plan was "surprising and speaks for itself."

"We wouldn't build something like that for the education of German youth," added Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer.

The Reichstag Parliament building was the scene of bitter fighting in 1945 between the Red Army and Nazi troops.

Images of Soviet soldiers hoisting their flag over the building are iconic.

Related links:
AP. Germany slams Russian plan for Reichstag replica to attack
 Top stories
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Gladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premierGladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premier
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
Erdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies sayErdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies say
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
Russia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to SerbiaRussia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to Serbia
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
 Articles
Cuban independence dream

Three wars and constitution

 Most popular in the section
Iran set to hold new military drills next week
Russia seeks "pragmatic" relationship with U.S. - Lavrov
Mike Pence says U.S. will hold Russia accountable
China bans North Korea coal imports
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Azerbaijan shells Karabakh village; no losses on Armenian side To suppress the rival’s attacks and prevent further provocations along the contact line, Karabakh frontline units took retaliatory measures.
British historical drama comedy "Their Finest" unveils new trailer (video) Set in London during World War II, the dramedy follows British filmmakers who make a film to boost the spirits of the British during The Blitz.
“Three Dark Crowns” fantasy novel to get film treatment at Fox The first book, published in September by HarperTeen Books, follows triplets who are all equal heirs to the crown and have magical powers.
Neil Gaiman’s “American Gods” finally announces premiere date "American Gods" pits Old Gods against New Gods, with the ancient mythological ones fearing irrelevance as their believers die off.