PanARMENIAN.Net - The official trailer for British historical drama comedy "Their Finest" has been released for the audience viewing pleasure, AceShowbiz said. Set in London during World War II, the dramedy follows British filmmakers who make a film to boost the spirits of the British during The Blitz.

"Their Finest" follows Gemma Arterton's Catrin Cole, a scriptwriter who is hired by Ministry of Information's Film Division. Her job is to add woman's touch into the film project which is offered to her. Catrin teams up with curmudgeon writer Tom Buckley (Sam Claflin) and actor Ambrose Hilliard (Bill Nighy) for the project.

From "Their Finest" trailer, we can see that the team keeps working for the best amid the hardship of war. There is a moment when Catrin has to type her script while war aircraft drops bombs around her. Another scene sees Ambrose visiting a morgue to identify a corpse. However, they're still able to find a plenty of warmth and love in the middle of the diffculties.

"Their Finest" is directed by Lone Scherfig, who is known for helming "One Day" and "The Astronaut Wives Club". "Their Finest" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and played at the Sundance Film Festival last month. Also starring in the movie are Jack Huston, Jake Lacy, Richard E. Grant, Helen McCrory, Eddie Marsan, Rachael Stirling and Henry Goodman. Jeremy Irons will also appear as an uncredited cameo.

The historical drama comedy is set to hit U.S. theaters on April 7.