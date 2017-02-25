1531 candidates to run for Armenia parliament

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission said on Saturday, February 25 that 1531 citizens have registered to take part in the parliamentary elections, slated for April 2.

According to CEC chairman Tigran Mukuchyan, 1538 candidates were originally included in the lists overall. In the days that followed, four of the nominees submitted withdrawal applications, another one died, while the candidacy of two more was rejected.

According to Mukuchyan, no minority representatives are among the 1531 already registered.

Although there were slight technical errors, the CEC decided Saturday to register the lists of all the parties and blocs.

Nine parties and alliances participate in the elections.