// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

1531 candidates to run for Armenia parliament

1531 candidates to run for Armenia parliament
February 25, 2017 - 12:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission said on Saturday, February 25 that 1531 citizens have registered to take part in the parliamentary elections, slated for April 2.

According to CEC chairman Tigran Mukuchyan, 1538 candidates were originally included in the lists overall. In the days that followed, four of the nominees submitted withdrawal applications, another one died, while the candidacy of two more was rejected.

According to Mukuchyan, no minority representatives are among the 1531 already registered.

Although there were slight technical errors, the CEC decided Saturday to register the lists of all the parties and blocs.

Nine parties and alliances participate in the elections.

Related links:
ԿԸՀ-ն գրանցեց ընտրություններին մասնակցելու համար կուսակցությունների և դաշինքների ցուցակները. Panorama.am
 Top stories
Armenia is 65th among 239 countries in terms of scientific journal impactArmenia is 65th among 239 countries in terms of scientific journal impact
According to a report published by SCImago database, Armenia is ranked 65th globally among a total of 239 countries and territories.
Number of revealed corruption cases in Armenia down in 2016Number of revealed corruption cases in Armenia down in 2016
Cases of abuse of power or official misconduct also decreased in the reporting period, dropping to 136 from 168 a year before.
Armenia, UAE to abolish visasArmenia, UAE to abolish visas
According to a government statement, the draft decision is in full compliance with the Armenian legislation.
Armenia lags behind neighbors in terms of inclusive development: reportArmenia lags behind neighbors in terms of inclusive development: report
Based on GDP per capita, Armenia ranks the 40th among developed countries, again outperformed by Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran and Georgia.
Partner news
 Articles
Deadly road of heroin addiction

“I’ll just try it once”

 Most popular in the section
Armenia Europe's most militarized country for fourth year in a row
Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations dies in hospital
New Year surprises from Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia
One out of four Armenia-born people currently live abroad - report
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Top U.S. military commander made a secret trip to Syria: alliance SDF spokesman Talal Sello told AFP that Votel "discussed the increase of coordination and support (to the SDF) in the era of Donald Trump".
U.S. to seek extradition of ex-Guatemalan VP on drug charges According to the indictment, Baldetti and others conspired between 2010 and 2015 to import cocaine to the U.S.
Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk One member of the Kurdish security forces was killed and two were wounded when three more bombs exploded as they approached the location of the first blast.
42 killed as militants attack Syrian security forces in Homs It was not immediately clear if the militants were from Islamic State or other groups, the Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor, said.