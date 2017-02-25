Google Spaces to be shut down on April 17
February 25, 2017 - 12:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google's oh-so-brief Spaces experiment didn't even last a year before the company decided to shut it down. According to a note from the Spaces team, they've made a "tough decision" and the group-sharing social network will lock down in read-only mode on March 3rd, then completely shut down on April 17, Engadget said.
Assuming they actually used the service at all, users can still save, print or delete what little content they may have posted until then. After April 17, Spaces will get the Google Wave treatment and disappear completely from the internet.
Top stories
Samsung has some 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s left over after using 20,000 or so up in testing to determine the cause of the problem.
Despite the incubation period, the team's charging tech might not be ready for an anticipated iPhone refresh expected to debut this fall.
Size wise, Kuo says the OLED iPhone will have measurements similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone, allowing for one-handed operation.
It's still possible to buy the 3310 on Amazon, though only through its marketplace and not directly from the company itself.
Partner news
Latest news
Top U.S. military commander made a secret trip to Syria: alliance SDF spokesman Talal Sello told AFP that Votel "discussed the increase of coordination and support (to the SDF) in the era of Donald Trump".
U.S. to seek extradition of ex-Guatemalan VP on drug charges According to the indictment, Baldetti and others conspired between 2010 and 2015 to import cocaine to the U.S.
Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk One member of the Kurdish security forces was killed and two were wounded when three more bombs exploded as they approached the location of the first blast.
42 killed as militants attack Syrian security forces in Homs It was not immediately clear if the militants were from Islamic State or other groups, the Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor, said.