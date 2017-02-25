Military expert details reasons behind Azeri escalation in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani escalation on the line of contact with Nagorno Karabakh can be attributed to 3 main reasons, military expert Sergei Minasyan told PanARMENIAN.Net

“By retaining tension at the frontline, Azerbaijan aims to show the Armenian side and the international organizations its refusal to reconcile with the political situation around Karabakh.

The second reason means to send a message of putting heir threats into action. The third one is prompted by mistaken conclusions following the April war. Azeris were led to believe that attempts to advance through small steps will help them gain minor territories,” Minasyan explained.

The expert further ruled out the possibility of a large-scale war, however, allowing for a situation similar to that in April.