Armenian-made Zangi messenger to be featured at Mobile World Congress

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian delegation, led by Minister of Transport, Communication and IT Vahan Martirosyan, will for the first time participate in the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry, Mobile World Congress in 2017.

MWC is a B2B event for anyone and everyone in mobile and those in adjacent industries who want to discover how mobile technology can benefit their industries. It offers relevant learning and networking opportunities to everyone in business.

Armenian-made Zangi messenger will be debuting new features at the event.

Zangi-branded messengers make it possible for businesses looking to enter the messaging market to compete with top brands like WhatsApp, Viber, and Skype. Zangi provides a highly scalable and cost-efficient telecommunications infrastructure for the B2B market. Where B2B messaging competitors offer limited SIP phones/dialers, Zangi offers a fully functional modern messaging solution capable of handling millions of users.

After releasing Zangi Version 4.0 with an updated interface and design, Zangi is now releasing more features and capabilities for its free application and White Label Softphone solutions. The team has been working to ensure that Zangi works brilliantly everywhere, both geographically speaking and cross-platform.