Armenia unveils footage of Azerbaijan attacking Karabakh (video)
February 25, 2017 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian armed forces have unveiled a video which shows Azerbaijan’s attempted offensive operation against Nagorno Karabakh on February 25, at around 3am and 4am.
“The first circle denotes the launch of Tropa mine-clearing system. The second one shows the dust after its release, as well as the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire,” Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan explained.
“The third frame shows Azerbaijani units escaping amid the Armenian side’s fire.
“The footage reflects actions going on in the direction of Akna (Aghdam). Bodies (from the Azerbaijani side) are clearly visible towards the end of the video.”
Read also:Azerbaijan attempts to attack Karabakh, sustains losses
Top stories
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
The packages will be distributed among the Armenian community and the Syrian people of Latakia, Damascus, Kessab and Aleppo.
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
Komandos, who heads the Armenian DOSAAF, is currently supervising the training of specialists in the Armenian armed forces.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Connie Britton to topline Netflix comedy-drama “Steady Habits” Britton has been nominated for four Emmys, including one for “Nasvhille” and two for “Friday Night Lights.”
Claire Danes, Jim Parsons to star in transgender drama “A Kid Like Jake” “A Kid Like Jake” will be adapted by Silas Howard (known for the TV series “Transparent”), one of only a few transgender directors in Hollywood.
Malaysia to sweep airport for toxic chemicals after Kim Jong Nam murder Kim Jong Nam was murdered on Feb. 13 at the budget terminal of Kuala Lumpur's main airport with VX nerve agent.
Iran to buy 950 tonnes of uranium ore from Kazakhstan The acquisition would not violate Iran's landmark 2015 deal with world powers over its disputed nuclear program.