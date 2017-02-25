Armenia unveils footage of Azerbaijan attacking Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian armed forces have unveiled a video which shows Azerbaijan’s attempted offensive operation against Nagorno Karabakh on February 25, at around 3am and 4am.

“The first circle denotes the launch of Tropa mine-clearing system. The second one shows the dust after its release, as well as the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire,” Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan explained.

“The third frame shows Azerbaijani units escaping amid the Armenian side’s fire.

“The footage reflects actions going on in the direction of Akna (Aghdam). Bodies (from the Azerbaijani side) are clearly visible towards the end of the video.”

