CEC publishes candidates’ lists for Armenia parliamentary elections
February 25, 2017 - 18:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Electoral lists of five parties and four alliances running for seats at the Armenian National Assembly have been published on the website of the Central Electoral Commission.
The CEC said on Saturday, February 25 that 1531 citizens have registered to take part in the elections, slated for April 2.
According to CEC chairman Tigran Mukuchyan, no minority representatives are among the 1531 already registered.
