Claire Danes, Jim Parsons to star in transgender drama “A Kid Like Jake”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jim Parsons and Claire Danes are attached to star as a married couple in the family drama “A Kid Like Jake,” based on a celebrated Lincoln Center play, Variety has learned.

The story, about a couple trying to raise a 4-year-old-son who prefers to dress up as a princess instead of G.I. Joe, is especially timely given widespread concerns about the rights of transgender youth in the United States. On Wednesday, February 22, President Trump rolled back protections for transgender students to use public-school bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

“A Kid Like Jake” will be adapted by Silas Howard (known for the TV series “Transparent”), one of only a few transgender directors in Hollywood.

Daniel Pearle wrote the screenplay, based on his 2013 stage play, about the Brooklyn couple, trying to find the right kindergarten for their child as they navigate questions about gender identity.

Parsons and Todd Spiewak are producing the independent film through their shingle That’s Wonderful Productions along with Eric Norsoph. Double Nickel is the executive producer.

The project represents the first leading role in a movie for Parsons, the face of CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory,” who can be seen in a supporting part in “Hidden Figures.” Danes is currently starring in the sixth season of Showtime’s “Homeland.”

In the last four years, Hollywood has undergone a dramatic shift, producing more stories that center on transgender characters. In 2016, Focus Features’ “The Danish Girl,” starring Eddie Redmayne, received multiple Oscars nominations. Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” launched Laverne Cox’s career in 2013, and in 2015, E! debuted “I Am Cait,” the short-lived docuseries starring Caitlyn Jenner.

“A Kid Like Jake” will be shopped around to financiers in the coming days. CAA is handling the sale.