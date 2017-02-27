Will Smith deals with mythical creatures in “Bright” teaser

PanARMENIAN.Net - A never-seen-before teaser of Will Smith's upcoming Netflix movie "Bright" was dropped during the 89th Academy Awards. The supernatural cop movie is directed by "Suicide Squad" helmer David Ayer, who teamed up with Smith for 2016's "Suicide Squad", AceShowbiz said.

"Bright" is a real world/fantasy mash-up film which focuses on the world where humans live side by side with magical creatures. Smith portrays Scott Ward, a human cop who deals with crimes which involve magic.

The first part of the teaser has an air of contemporary cop movie, in which a group of police patrol around the street. But then an orc cop (played by Joel Edgerton) pops out with a firearm in his hands. The orc eventually teams up with Ward to find a powerful wand that evil forces are willing to kill for. "I'm assuming this doesn't end well," says Ward in one of the scenes.

Orc isn't the only fantastical detail featured in the teaser. Elves are also introduced. There is also a scene in which Smith's character holds a sword amid the modern era, suggesting that the movie's universe is pretty much a hybrid of modern real world and mythical details.

Besides directing the Netflix movie, Ayer produces it along with Max Landis, Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless. Landis also serves as the movie's scriptwriter.

Other cast members include Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Happy Anderson, Kenneth Choi and Ike Barinholtz. "Bright" will be released on Netflix sometime in December.