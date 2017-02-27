PanARMENIAN.Net - "Beauty and the Beast (2017)" new 30-second TV spot was released during the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26. The TV spot offers a glimpse of new scenes which are not featured in the previous sneak peeks, AceShowbiz said.

The first part of the TV spot is set to French-accented voice of Lumiere the Candelabra (voiced by Ewan McGregor), who says, "Mon ami, prepare to enter an enchanted world where you will be our guest." The TV spot later shows a never-seen-before scene in which Beast is kicked out from the castle's tower by Gaston (Luke Evans), to Belle's shock. Belle screams, "No!" while Beast is trying to hold on to the tower's wall.

"Beauty and the Beast" held a premiere at the Spencer House in London on Thursday, February 23. Watson, who was dazzling like a princess in ice blue gown, attended the green carpet with co-stars Stevens, Evans, Josh Gad, Ian McKellen, Stanley Tucci and Emma Thompson. The live-action movie directed by Bill Condon will hit U.S. theaters on March 17 and is expected to gross an estimated $120 million domestically in its first weekend.

"Beauty and the Beast" follows the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.