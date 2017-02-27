RPA to nominate Karen Karapetyan for PM after elections: official
February 27, 2017 - 19:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the parliamentary elections slated for April 2, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will nominate current premier Karen Karapetyan for the prime minister's post, RPA deputy chairman Armen Ashotyan told reporters on Monday, February 27.
“Karen Karapetyan will further represent our party in the government after our victory,” Ashotyan said.
“Karapetyan and the new government continue introducing development projects, retaining public trust.”
He added that elections are important not only in terms of results, but also the overall quality as the RPA wants “to win in legitimate, free and fair elections.”
Also, Ashotyan said the party is placing the emphasis on the issue of security ahead of the elections.
