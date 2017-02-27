Deftones’ leader is in the studio with Incubus and Skrillex

PanARMENIAN.Net - Skrillex is currently collaborating with members of Incubus and Deftones in the studio, NME reports.

The EDM DJ and producer, and former member of emo band From First To Last, is working with Deftones leader Chino Moreno and Brandon Boyd and Mike Einziger of Incubus.

The musicians have been posting videos and photos from the sessions on social media. Einziger tweeted a photo earlier on February 26, while Skrillex posted three short videos on his Instagram Story of Moreno recording vocals.

What the recordings will be used for is currently unknown, as Dancing Astronaut reports. However, Einziger posted a photo of Skrillex working with the Californian band earlier this week.

Incubus announced their return last week with the new single ‘Nimble Bastard’, which is taken from their forthcoming eighth album ‘8’.

While the tracklist of ‘8’ has yet to be officially confirmed, Skrillex is believed to feature on one of the album’s songs.

Einziger took to his Instagram to post an in-the-studio picture which showed members of the band sitting around a mixing desk with Skrillex.

“Nothing cool is happening right now…nothing at all,” Einziger posted as a caption.