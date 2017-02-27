Global Finance names Ameriabank Armenia’s best investment bank

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Global Finance magazine named Ameriabank Armenia’s best investment bank in 2017.

Global Finance editors used a number of criteria to pick the winners, including market share, number and volume of transactions, quality of service, consulting services, deal structure, innovation and pricing.

Ameriabank is a universal bank providing investment, corporate and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. It is the first investment bank in Armenia, which has been providing a wide range of innovative banking services since 2008.