Prosecutors investigate possible “junta” within Turkey's military
February 27, 2017 - 18:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's state-run news agency says a prosecutor has launched an investigation into the possible existence of a clique within the military capable of "obstructing" the government, The Associated Press reports.
The Anadolu Agency says the prosecutor in Istanbul started the probe Monday, February 27 following a weekend report in Hurriyet newspaper that said the army headquarters was "disturbed" by a series of criticisms leveled at the military. Some interpreted the report to suggest that a clique within the military was unhappy by the way the military was being led.
Anadolu said the probe was launched after a university lecturer filed a complaint claiming the report demonstrated the presence of an "influential and active junta."
In July, the Turkish government survived a failed military coup attempt blamed on the followers of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric.
