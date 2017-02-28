// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

120 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered overnight

February 28, 2017 - 11:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 120 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) overnight on February 27-28.

Azeri forces, in particular, used various caliber firearms to fire some 2200 shots.

Violations were especially intense in the eastern and northern sections of the contact line, where Azeri units employed 60- and 82-mm mortars.

The Karabakh Defense Army forces continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

More than 85 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh on February 26 and the night through February 27.

