UN chief warns against derailing Karabakh peace process

PanARMENIAN.Net - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has cautioned parties to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict about taking steps that could derail the peace process, Sputnik cited his spokesman as saying on Monday, February 27.

"He calls on all sides to refrain from any actions that would undermine the ceasefire agreement and urges the resumption of substantive negotiations leading to a peaceful settlement," Stefan Dyuzharrik said.

Guterres reiterated his support to efforts of Russia, France and the United States, the co-chairs of the Minsk Group, who are spearheading the process of finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Azerbaijan on February 25 attempted to attack Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in two directions of the contact line, but Artsakh forces thwarted the operations and threw the saboteurs back to their positions. As a result, at least seven Azeri soldiers were killed whose bodies were removed from the neutral zone on February 27.