Magnitude 3.9 quake reported in Armenia’s south
February 28, 2017 - 11:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was registered 5 km to the southern Armenian city of Kapan on Tuesday, February 28, at 10:17am local time (0617 GMT).
The earthquake was about 10 kilometers deep and was felt in Kapan, as well as the towns of Kajaran and Goris.
A magnitude 3.3 aftershock followed the quake some time later.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net the Ministry of Emergency Situations said no buildings have collapsed, refuting earlier media reports that a school in Kapan has boken down.
Kapan mayor Ashot Hayrapetyan also confirmed that there are no casualties.
The HALO Trust has cleared 88% of the known minefields in Karabakh and is hopeful that by 2020 Karabakh will be 100% mine free.
the ministry of nature protection continues implementing thorough inspections at Dilijan national park prevent illegal logging and poaching cases.
According to a report published by SCImago database, Armenia is ranked 65th globally among a total of 239 countries and territories.
Cases of abuse of power or official misconduct also decreased in the reporting period, dropping to 136 from 168 a year before.
