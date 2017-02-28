// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Magnitude 3.9 quake reported in Armenia’s south

February 28, 2017 - 11:47 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was registered 5 km to the southern Armenian city of Kapan on Tuesday, February 28, at 10:17am local time (0617 GMT).

The earthquake was about 10 kilometers deep and was felt in Kapan, as well as the towns of Kajaran and Goris.

A magnitude 3.3 aftershock followed the quake some time later.

In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net the Ministry of Emergency Situations said no buildings have collapsed, refuting earlier media reports that a school in Kapan has boken down.

Kapan mayor Ashot Hayrapetyan also confirmed that there are no casualties.

