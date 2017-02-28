Marvel’s "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" unveils new trailer (video)
February 28, 2017 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Marvel has released a new trailer preview for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2". The thirty-second video comes in order to make fans fully aware that a new trailer for the James Gunn-directed movie will debut on Tuesday, February 28, AceShowbiz said.
The video features Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), whose way of eating disgusts the rest of the Guardians. Based on the video, fans now know that Drax is one of those people who slurps and chews really loudly.
"Dude," says Rocket (Bradley Cooper), while staring at Drax. Not bothered, the Destroyer continues eating. This time, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is repeating the same thing as he says, "Dude!" Drax simply responds, "What?"
The video offers glimpses of Baby Groot (Vin Diesel), who can be seen staring at the Destroyer. Gamora (Zoe Saldana) also appears in the teaser as she's seen shaking her head after knowing Drax's eating habit.
One of the most interesting parts in the trailer is when it shows Nebula (Karen Gillan) sitting alongside the Guardians. Her appearance with the gang implies that she and Gamora are apparently able to patch things up after their big fight in the first movie, "Guardians of the Galaxy".
Set to the backdrop of "Awesome Mixtape #2", Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" chronicles the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand.
Scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on May 5, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" also stars Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Chris Sullivan as Taserface, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Sylvester Stallone as a member of the Nova Corps.
