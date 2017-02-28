Gerard Butler’s STX thriller “Den of Thieves” adds cast
February 28, 2017 - 11:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jordan Bridges has joined the cast of the STX thriller “Den of Thieves”, starring Gerard Butler and Curtis Jackson — aka 50 Cent, Variety said.
Pablo Schreiber (“13 Hours”) and O’Shea Jackson Jr. also star in the film. Christian Gudegast and Paul Scheuring are directing from their own script.
The thriller follows the intersecting lives of an elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as they plan a seemingly impossible heist on downtown L.A.’s Federal Reserve Bank.
Bridges plays the by-the-book federal agent, who is the complete opposite and the nemesis of Butler’s character, “Big Nick” Flanagan.
The movie — currently in production — is being produced by Tucker Tooley and Mark Canton, as well as Butler and Alan Siegel from G-Base, Butler’s production company.
Bridges is best known for starring role opposite Angie Harmon in the TNT drama “Rizzoli & Isles.” He also had a supporting role in the HBO miniseries “Show Me a Hero,” with Oscar Isaac.
