Amazon acquires Arctic noir series “Fortitude”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fortitude has a new U.S. home.

The series, which was commissioned by Sky Atlantic in the U.K. and saw its first season become the pay TV giant's highest-rated original drama, had fallen victim to the closure of its U.S. partner Pivot TV, which Participant Media revealed it would be shuttering last year just as the second season was in postproduction.

But now Amazon has decided to don snow boots and come on board, announcing Monday, February 27 that season two will become an Amazon Original Series and premiere on Prime Video later this year, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Set in Arctic Norway, the 12-part first season of the show mixed murder mystery, psychological thriller and environmentalism themes, as a deadly unknown force was unleashed on a small, close-knit community. It starred Sofie Grabol, Stanley Tucci, Michael Gambon, Richard Dormer and Christopher Eccleston. Grabol and Dormer return for season two, which sees a fresh murder once again rock the locals and plunge the town into turmoil, alongside new enlists Dennis Quaid, Ken Stott, Michelle Fairley, Parminder Nagra and Robert Sheehan.

"In Fortitude, our customers will experience Dennis Quaid in a remarkably compassionate role, joined by an ensemble cast that has resonated with audiences globally,” said Joe Lewis, Amazon Studios' head of comedy, drama and VR. "We’re excited to add such a beautiful and captivating series to our originals slate."

Added Jane Millichip, Sky Vision's managing director: “Fortitude is high-end, addictive viewing and perfectly suits Amazon's scripted portfolio. Amazon has been a keen supporter of the series from the outset, having taken an SVOD window on season 1. We're delighted to now extend the relationship and make Amazon the home of our most successful returning Sky Atlantic original drama series.”

Both seasons of Fortitude were written by the show's creator Simon Donald, with growing U.K. banner Fifty Fathoms (Guerrilla, The A Word) producing. Donald exec produced alongside Faye Dorn (Inspector George Gently) and Patrick Spence (The A Word), with Trevor Hopkins (Strike Back) and Susie Liggat (Doctor Who) serving as producers.