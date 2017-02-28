Takata pleads guilty but judge puts company out of business
February 28, 2017 - 15:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A federal judge in Detroit says he wrestled with whether to order a larger fine against Takata for its air bag cover-up but decided that it would put the company out of business, The Associated Press reports.
Judge George Caram Steeh accepted Takata's guilty plea Monday, February 27 and restitution for automakers and victims injured or killed by defective air bag inflators. Takata will pay $850 million to automakers, $125 million to victims and $25 million to the U.S. government.
The judge says "destruction of the corporation would probably be a fair outcome." But he noted that it wouldn't help people who were hurt.
Takata's chief financial officer, Yoichiro Nomura, says the company's conduct over 15 years was "completely unacceptable."
The defective inflators can blow apart, spewing shrapnel into the car's cabin.
Takata Corp. pleaded guilty to a criminal charge and agreed to pay $1 billion for a scheme to conceal a deadly defect in millions of its air bag inflators.
Takata admits to hiding problems that can cause inflators to explode with too much force, hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers. U.S. prosecutors still are seeking extradition of three former Takata executives from Japan to face criminal charges.
Takata has agreed to pay $850 million in restitution to automakers, $125 million for victims and families and a $25 million criminal fine. Separately, the company faces dozens of consumer and state lawsuits that could run into millions of dollars.
Top stories
This is a pair of wireless stereo earphones which use 'open-ear' technology developed by Sony's Future Lab program last year.
Samsung has some 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s left over after using 20,000 or so up in testing to determine the cause of the problem.
Size wise, Kuo says the OLED iPhone will have measurements similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone, allowing for one-handed operation.
It's still possible to buy the 3310 on Amazon, though only through its marketplace and not directly from the company itself.
Partner news
Latest news
U2 accused of “stealing” song for “Achtung Baby” U2 have reportedly been accused of “stealing” a classic song from their 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’, NME reports.
Isle Of Wight Festival 2017 adds more stellar names to line-up One of the first of the summer season, Isle Of Wight Festival 2017 takes place from 8-11 June at Seaclose Park.
Yemeni rebels recruit fighters as young as 15: Amnesty International The conflict in Yemen pits the rebels, who control the capital and much of the country's north, against a Saudi-led coalition.
Somalia's new president declares drought national disaster Because of a lack of clean water in many areas, there is the additional threat of cholera and other diseases, UN experts say.