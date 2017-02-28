Stephen Moyer to topline Fox’s Marvel mutant drama
February 28, 2017 - 16:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fox's Marvel drama has found its leading man.
Stephen Moyer will star in the untitled pilot from writer Matt Nix and director Bryan Singer, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
The action-adventure project focuses on two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.
Moyer will play Reed, an ambitious attorney trying to balance the demands of his job at the DA's office with his responsibilities to his family. He joins a cast that includes Blair Redford and Jamie Chung.
Burn Notice grad Nix wrote the pilot, which Singer will direct. The two will executive produce with Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. 20th Century Fox Television will produce in association with Marvel Television.
When discussing the project in January, Nix said that the drama would include a blend of new and familiar Marvel characters. For example, Chung is playing the character of Blink, which was introduced in the comics in 1994.
"There are a certain amount of [familiar] characters that I can use and am using and then other characters I'm inventing — but everything is invented with a nod toward the existing mythology," he said.
The role keeps Moyer in the Fox fold, where he next stars in the limited drama Shots Fired. Before that, the actor starred on Kurt Sutter's period drama The Bastard Executioner for sibling studio/network FX. His other credits include True Blood, Killing Jesus and Concussion.
