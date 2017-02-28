Melissa McCarthy’s comedy pilot “Amy’s Brother” adds cast

PanARMENIAN.Net - “Bridesmaids” creator Annie Mumolo has nabbed the title role in Fox’s comedy pilot “Amy’s Brother,” Variety has learned.

Mumolo co-wrote the 2011 hit flick “Bridesmaids,” which starred Melissa McCarthy, who is executive producer on “Amy’s Brother.”

“Amy’s Brother” is about an unconventional family that is formed when a successful type-A man and his estranged sister, Amy (played by Mumolo), plus her two children, find themselves not only back in each other’s lives but also living under one roof.

The half-hour, single-cam laffer was written by Jim Cashman and Mitch Silpa, who will serve as co-executive producers. McCarthy and her husband and producing partner Ben Falcone are executive producers, along with “SNL” vet Beth McCarthy-Miller who is directing the pilot. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

Mumolo was nominated for an Academy Award for best original screenplay for “Bridesmaids,” in which she also appeared in a small role. She started off as a member of The Groundlings, and recently appeared in the hit comedy film “Bad Moms,” plus “This Is 40” and McCarthy’s “The Boss.” She was a series regular on NBC’s “About A Boy,” and her other TV credits include “Angie Tribeca,” “Transparent” and “Lady Dynamite.” Coming up, she will write, produce and star in an untitled comedy movie with her “Bridesmaids” co-writer, Kristen Wiig. The Fox pilot marks Mumolo’s first lead role in a major broadcast project.