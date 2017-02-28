“Entourage” star to topline in CBS drama pilot “Wisdom of the Crowd”
February 28, 2017 - 17:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The “Entourage” alum has been cast in the starring role in CBS’s drama pilot “Wisdom of the Crowd,” Variety has learned.
In “Wisdom of the Crowd,” a charismatic visionary and tech innovator — played by Piven — is inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one and creates a cutting edge crowdsourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder, as well as revolutionizing crime solving in San Francisco.
“Wisdom of the Crowd” is based on the Israeli format of the same name. Ted Humphrey penned the pilot and will serve as executive producer with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Dror Mishani, Shira Hadad and Adam Davidson, who has been tapped to direct the pilot.
Piven is best known for starring through the entire run of HBO’s “Entourage” as the tough agent, Ari Gold. He reprised his fan-favorite role in the 2015 feature film that was based on the series. He also starred as the title character in the British series, “Mr. Selfridge,” which aired stateside on PBS. This year, he courted a few leading pilot offers, before selecting “Wisdom of the Crowd.”
CBS Television Studios is co-producing with Universal Television.
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Latest news
Yemeni rebels recruit fighters as young as 15: Amnesty International The conflict in Yemen pits the rebels, who control the capital and much of the country's north, against a Saudi-led coalition.
Somalia's new president declares drought national disaster Because of a lack of clean water in many areas, there is the additional threat of cholera and other diseases, UN experts say.
Two French-Armenians to go on trial over "violence" against Turkish envoy One of them was accused of projecting a red liquid on the envoy, while the other one was charged with disseminating the scene on social networks.
Greece resumes talks with EU, IMF to secure crucial bailout funds Talks between Greek officials and representatives from its creditors aimed at freeing up fresh funds resumed in Athens.