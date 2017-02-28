Two French-Armenians to go on trial over "violence" against Turkish envoy
February 28, 2017 - 18:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The case of two French-Armenian activists will be heard at the Nanterre Criminal Court for "ambush and voluntary violence with premeditation" against the Turkish Ambassador to France, Hakki Akil.
After the embassy complaint, one of them was accused of projecting a red liquid on the ambassador on March 2, 2015, while the other student was charged with disseminating the scene on social networks.
The incident occurred during a speech by Akil at the Paris Descartes University.
"The symbolic deed of these two students took place at a French university, an institution that cannot leave room for falsifiers of history. This act of denunciation has to break the wall of silence imposed to Turkish citizens and to the Armenians of the world," said the collective Charjoum the Movement.
