Isle Of Wight Festival 2017 adds more stellar names to line-up

PanARMENIAN.Net - Isle Of Wight Festival have added loads more huge names to their 2017 line-up – now featuring the likes of Razorlight, The Kooks, The Pretenders and many more, according to NME.

Imelda May, Alison Moyet, Starsailor, Space, Melanie C, Scouting For Girls, Tom Chaplin, Alex Francis, Lucy Spraggan, Bang Bang Romeo, Paradisia, Wild Front, The Slow Readers Club, Showhawk Duo and Victoria have also also been added to the bill – joining the previously announced headliners Arcade Fire, David Guetta, Run DMC and Rod Stewart alongside Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Bastille, Kaiser Chiefs, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Zara Larsson, Clean Bandit, The Vamps and The Amazons.

”I’m absolutely over the moon to be playing the Isle of Wight Festival,” said The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde. “It is one of the most iconic festivals of our time. I’m so humbled to be playing a festival that so many legends have performed at. I cannot wait.”

Last year, it was reported that Isle Of Wight Festival could be cancelled in 2017, due to an alleged row with the council in which organisers were said to be considering scrapping the event unless it cuts its costs significantly. However, Isle Of Wight Festival then confirmed that a deal had been struck and vowed to return in 2017 with a stellar line-up.

One of the first of the summer season, Isle Of Wight Festival 2017 takes place from 8-11 June at Seaclose Park.