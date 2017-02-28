U2 accused of “stealing” song for “Achtung Baby”
February 28, 2017 - 19:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - British singer-songwriter Paul Rose is understood to have filed a lawsuit in New York City yesterday (February 27) claiming that the band used elements from his song ‘Nae Slappin’ for the album’s lead single – and UK Number One hit – ‘The Fly’.
As NME reports citing Billboard, Rose has alleged that U2 heard his demo tape after they signed to Island Records in the late ’80s. He is said to be suing for $5 million in damages and a songwriting credit.
It is understood that U2 and Island Records have yet to comment on the lawsuit.
Meanwhile, U2’s longtime tour stage designer Willie Williams has given an insight into what to expect from the band’s forthcoming ‘The Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour.
The band recently announced details of a UK and European tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic album – with support from Noel Gallagher. They will also tour the 1987 album in North America during 2017.
Williams said at this stage the band are still not sure in what order to play their landmark album, telling Rolling Stone: “We’re aware the album is only an hour long and the show needs to be longer than that, so how do you place it in the show? How do you make it work? Do you play it continuously? Do you disperse it with other works? All those things are still being decided, really, to be honest.”
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Latest news
Yemeni rebels recruit fighters as young as 15: Amnesty International The conflict in Yemen pits the rebels, who control the capital and much of the country's north, against a Saudi-led coalition.
Somalia's new president declares drought national disaster Because of a lack of clean water in many areas, there is the additional threat of cholera and other diseases, UN experts say.
Two French-Armenians to go on trial over "violence" against Turkish envoy One of them was accused of projecting a red liquid on the envoy, while the other one was charged with disseminating the scene on social networks.
Greece resumes talks with EU, IMF to secure crucial bailout funds Talks between Greek officials and representatives from its creditors aimed at freeing up fresh funds resumed in Athens.