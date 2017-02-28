U2 accused of “stealing” song for “Achtung Baby”

PanARMENIAN.Net - British singer-songwriter Paul Rose is understood to have filed a lawsuit in New York City yesterday (February 27) claiming that the band used elements from his song ‘Nae Slappin’ for the album’s lead single – and UK Number One hit – ‘The Fly’.

As NME reports citing Billboard, Rose has alleged that U2 heard his demo tape after they signed to Island Records in the late ’80s. He is said to be suing for $5 million in damages and a songwriting credit.

It is understood that U2 and Island Records have yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, U2’s longtime tour stage designer Willie Williams has given an insight into what to expect from the band’s forthcoming ‘The Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour.

The band recently announced details of a UK and European tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic album – with support from Noel Gallagher. They will also tour the 1987 album in North America during 2017.

Williams said at this stage the band are still not sure in what order to play their landmark album, telling Rolling Stone: “We’re aware the album is only an hour long and the show needs to be longer than that, so how do you place it in the show? How do you make it work? Do you play it continuously? Do you disperse it with other works? All those things are still being decided, really, to be honest.”