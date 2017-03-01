German SPD trims Merkel's lead in Forsa poll

PanARMENIAN.Net - Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) narrowed the gap with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to 2 percentage points from 3 in the last week, according to a poll for Stern magazine by the Forsa institute, Reuters reports.

Seven months before federal elections, Wednesday, March 1's survey of 2,500 voters found support for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), fell 1 point to 33 percent. The SPD was steady at 31 percent. Some other leading opinion polls have showed the SPD ahead of or even with the CDU/CSU, including one on Sunday from the Emnid institute that put them neck-and-neck at 32 percent.

In a new poll of 2,004 voters by the INSA institute for Bild newspaper also published on Wednesday the SPD moved back ahead of Merkel's conservatives, marking the third time in the last three weeks that the lead has changed hands in the INSA poll.

The INSA poll, which is more volatile than other leading polls, showed the SPD rising 2 percentage points in the last week to 32 percent, while the Christian Democrats and Christian Social Union (CSU) fell 1 point to 30.5 percent.

Three weeks ago INSA had the SPD ahead of the CDU/CSU by 31-30.

Merkel is seeking a fourth term in the Sept. 24 election. She now leads a coalition government made up of her CDU/CSU and the center-left SPD. Both are hoping to form a new government with smaller allies.

After years of glacial changes in poll numbers, the SPD's surge and the CDU/CSU's slide has been one the most dramatic swings in recent German political history.

The CDU/CSU held a 17-point lead over the SPD in a similar Forsa poll on Jan. 18. The SPD, whose fortunes have been revitalized after naming Martin Schulz as chancellor candidate, has gained 10 points since.

Forsa Managing Director Manfred Guellner said the SPD was managing to win back support from many former non-voters, thanks to Schulz and his comments suggesting he would push the SPD leftwards if elected.

The Forsa poll also found the SPD's possible coalition partner, the Greens, rising 1 point to 8 percent, while the hard-left Linke fell 1 point to 7 percent. Those three left-leaning parties would win 46 percent, which would probably fall short of a majority.

Supplementing the 33 percent for the CDU/CSU, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) gained 1 point to 7 percent - leaving that combination also short of a majority.

The anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has no coalition allies, rose 1 point to 9 percent.