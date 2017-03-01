Elton John introduces “The Promise” Genocide drama at Oscar party
March 1, 2017 - 13:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Elton John and the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) Chairman David Furnish introduced Armenian Genocide film The Promise at West Hollywood Park during an Oscar commercial break, Asbarez reports citing The Verge.
“Survival Pictures committed to donate all proceeds from the film to nonprofit organizations, including EJAF and other humanitarian groups,” E!Online reported. “As part of its commitment, Survival Pictures matched the pledges each guest made to EJAF via text and live auction purchases at the event.”
The Promise, staring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, tells the story of the Armenian Genocide at the outset of World War I.
“Proud to introduce Open Road Films and Survival Pictures’ new film “The Promise” at #EJAF25 #KeepthePromise Survival Pictures will also be matching guest pledges made to EJAF via text & live auction purchases during our Academy Awards Viewing Party. Written by Terry George and Robin Swicord and directed by Terry George (Hotel Rwanda), The Promise stars Oscar Issac, Christian Bale, and Charlotte Le Bon,” reads a post on the EJAF Facebook page.
The Academy Awards viewing party raised a record of $7 million to help end HIV/AIDS.
Photo: Elton John AIDS Foundation
