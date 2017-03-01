J.K. Rowling offers a look at “Fantastic Beasts” script

PanARMENIAN.Net - Potterheads have been very excited to see the recent tweet of "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling. On Monday, February 27, the author took to her Twitter account to tease fans with "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" script, AceShowbiz said.

"Having a Beastly day...," Rowling tweeted. Her tweet came along with an image of a little part of the script's front page, which read, "Written by J.K. Rowling." The words "confidential" and "Warner Bros." were also featured in the image.

Later on Tuesday, February 28, Rowling tweeted an image of a typewriter and wrote, "In writer's room at film studio. How wonderful is this typewriter, provided by the props dept?" Fans assumed that Rowling continued writing the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" sequel by using the typewriter.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" costume designer Colleen Atwood recently won an Oscar for Best Costume Design for the movie. Thus, "Fantastic Beasts" becomes the first "Harry Potter" film which earns an accolade from the Academy. The spin-off, which follows the adventure of magical animal's lover Newt Scamander in 1920s America, has also become a blockbuster by grossing $807.6 million worldwide.

The story of the second film will reportedly be set in the U.K. and Paris. Eddie Redmayne will reprise his role as Newt Scamander in the movie, while Johnny Depp will reprise his role as Gellert Grindelwald. Other returning cast members include Zoe Kravitz and Ezra Miller. The movie is set to be released sometime in 2018.