PanARMENIAN.Net - New trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" has been released on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", AceShowbiz said. The nearly-three-minute video begins with the Guardians getting ready to fight a new monster. Having no patience to destroy the enemy, Drax (Dave Bautista) is seen running towards the villainous creature with his daggers.

The trailer offers glimpses of Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki). "I see within you fear, jealousy, betrayal," says the golden goddess to the Guardians. "They told me you people were conceited douche bags but that wasn't true at all," Rocket (Bradley Cooper) responds before he winks to the gang, who all are shocked with his words.

The video features baby Groot (Vin Diesel) chilling as he eats a pot of chocolate candies, while at the same time, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is seen having a hard time controlling his spaceship. "Groot! Put your seatbelts on!" he tells Groot. The trailer then jumps into a scene which shows the Guardians battling enemies. Rocket can be heard saying, "So we're saving the galaxy again?" Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord simply replies, "Yup." Rocket adds, "Awesome!"

The trailer also features Gamora (Zoe Saldana) dancing with Peter in a beautiful place with a fantastic scenery. Glimpses of Yondu (Michael Rooker), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) are also offered in the video.

"Sometimes the thing you're searching for your whole life is right there by your side all along," says Peter, who's seemingly thinking about his Guardian pals. Drax suddenly chimes in, "You're right." Shocked, Peter says, "Oh s**t!

The trailer concludes with Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell) saying to Peter, "After all of this years I found you." Clueless, Peter asks, "Who the hell are you?" The Marvel legend answers, "I'm your dad, Peter."

In addition to the newly-released trailer, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" director James Gunn has released new poster. "Because we love you. New #GotGVol2 poster," the director captioned the image.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters on May 5.