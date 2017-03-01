Oscar winner Casey Affleck’s “Light of My Life” sells to multiple territories

PanARMENIAN.Net - Casey Affleck’s independent survival drama “Light of My Life” has been sold in multiple territories, Variety reports.

Affleck announced the project at the Toronto International Film Festival prior to a Sept. 13 special presentation of “Manchester by the Sea.” He won the best actor Academy Award on Sunday, Feb. 26, for his role as a grief-stricken janitor in “Manchester.”

“Light of My Life” stars Affleck, who’s also directing and writing the film. Teddy Schwarzman is producing and financing through his Black Bear Pictures banner. Sierra/Affinity launched foreign sales in February at the European Film Market in Berlin and principal photography began earlier this month in Vancouver.

“Light of My Life” centers on a father and his young daughter, who are trapped in the woods after a deadly pandemic radically alters the world. As the father struggles to protect his daughter’s innocence, shielding her from the newfound dangers of man, their bond is tested.

“‘Light of My Life’ is an incredibly powerful film that touches on universal issues and emotions, and with Casey not only starring, but writing and directing, this film has the pedigree to entice audiences worldwide,” said Sierra/Affinity CEO Nick Meyer.

“Light of My Life” has been sold in the Middle East, Greece, India, and Turkey (all Italia), in multiple territories in Asia (Anton Corp.), Benelux (The Searchers), Canada (Elevation), France (Metropolitan Filmexport), Iceland (Myndform), Italy (Notorious), Japan (Kino Films), Scandinavia (Mis. Label), South Africa (Ster Kinekor), South Korea (Main Title), and Thailand (M Pictures).

Affleck last directed the spoof documentary “I’m Still Here,” which focused on Joaquin Phoenix’s rap career.