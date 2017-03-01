Oscar winner Casey Affleck’s “Light of My Life” sells to multiple territories
March 1, 2017 - 15:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Casey Affleck’s independent survival drama “Light of My Life” has been sold in multiple territories, Variety reports.
Affleck announced the project at the Toronto International Film Festival prior to a Sept. 13 special presentation of “Manchester by the Sea.” He won the best actor Academy Award on Sunday, Feb. 26, for his role as a grief-stricken janitor in “Manchester.”
“Light of My Life” stars Affleck, who’s also directing and writing the film. Teddy Schwarzman is producing and financing through his Black Bear Pictures banner. Sierra/Affinity launched foreign sales in February at the European Film Market in Berlin and principal photography began earlier this month in Vancouver.
“Light of My Life” centers on a father and his young daughter, who are trapped in the woods after a deadly pandemic radically alters the world. As the father struggles to protect his daughter’s innocence, shielding her from the newfound dangers of man, their bond is tested.
“‘Light of My Life’ is an incredibly powerful film that touches on universal issues and emotions, and with Casey not only starring, but writing and directing, this film has the pedigree to entice audiences worldwide,” said Sierra/Affinity CEO Nick Meyer.
“Light of My Life” has been sold in the Middle East, Greece, India, and Turkey (all Italia), in multiple territories in Asia (Anton Corp.), Benelux (The Searchers), Canada (Elevation), France (Metropolitan Filmexport), Iceland (Myndform), Italy (Notorious), Japan (Kino Films), Scandinavia (Mis. Label), South Africa (Ster Kinekor), South Korea (Main Title), and Thailand (M Pictures).
Affleck last directed the spoof documentary “I’m Still Here,” which focused on Joaquin Phoenix’s rap career.
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Latest news
Both sides in Aleppo committed war crimes, UN says Cluster munitions were "pervasively used" and air-dropped into densely-populated areas, amounting to the war crime of indiscriminate attacks.
Norway court rules again mass murderer Breivik A Norwegian appeals court says the country didn't violate the human rights of mass murderer Breivik by isolating him in jail.
Ubisoft building a game in the “Avatar” universe Four sequels and several Disney thrill rides are in the works for James Cameron's sprawling sci-fi fantasy epic.
Google allows developers to offer sales on Android apps The one customers will notice most starting is strikethrough pricing, which makes it more obvious when apps are being sold at a reduced rate.