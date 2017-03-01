Samsung Galaxy S8 leak shows a huge display

PanARMENIAN.Net - Less than a month before getting the first official look at Samsung's upcoming flagship phone, Evleaks has something for those who can't wait till then: a clear computer render that shows a device that looks like the previous leaked images of the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The phone in the photo has a wraparound display that takes up almost the whole front side and shows March 29th as the current date -- the same day Samsung is launching the S8 phones, Engadget said.

Evleaks, who has a good track record when it comes to rumors and leaks, didn't tweet more details with the image. But a few days ago, he leaked the specs for the Galaxy S8+, including the 6.2-inch screen size of its Quad HD+ Super AMOLED panel. You can take those specs and this image with a grain of salt -- you won't have to wait too long for the phones' official debut anyway.