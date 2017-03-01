Ethiopia schools linked to Turkish cleric Gulen are sold
March 1, 2017 - 17:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A network of schools in Ethiopia linked to Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Turkey of masterminding a failed coup attempt last year, is changing ownership, The Associated Press says.
The sale of the Nejashi Ethio-Turkish International Schools follows pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is urging countries that host institutions inspired by Gulen to close or take them over.
Cecil Aydin, a coordinator at the schools in Ethiopia, this week described the sale of the school network to a group of German educators as a "business decision."
Aydin did not identify the new owners. The German embassy has not commented.
Ethiopia previously said the schools would be handed over to a foundation backed by the Turkish government.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Lorde expected to release new album March 3 Back in November, Lorde shared an emotional message on Facebook discussing her coming of age, her past, and her future.
Royal Blood to join Depeche Mode & more on Nos Alive 2017 line-up The Brighton rock duo are currently gearing up to release their hotly-anticipated second album – which they describe as “sexy” and “more confident”.
Ubisoft building a game in the “Avatar” universe Four sequels and several Disney thrill rides are in the works for James Cameron's sprawling sci-fi fantasy epic.
Google allows developers to offer sales on Android apps The one customers will notice most starting is strikethrough pricing, which makes it more obvious when apps are being sold at a reduced rate.