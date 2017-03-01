Twitter adds more safety tools, says will curb abusive accounts
March 1, 2017 - 18:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Twitter is adding more tools to curb abuse on its service as part of its ongoing effort to protect users from hate and harassment, The Associated Press reports.
It is the second time in three weeks the company has released new ways to root out abusive content. It's a sign Twitter is getting more serious about the issue; it's faced criticism for not doing more in the decade since its founding.
Twitter said Wednesday, March 1 that it's working to identify accounts engaging in abusive behavior even if no one has reported them. Previously, abuse had to be reported for Twitter to do anything.
Twitter will place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly engage in abusive behavior. For example, tweets from such accounts will be visible only to followers or other users who deliberately search them out.
Top stories
This is a pair of wireless stereo earphones which use 'open-ear' technology developed by Sony's Future Lab program last year.
Samsung has some 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s left over after using 20,000 or so up in testing to determine the cause of the problem.
Size wise, Kuo says the OLED iPhone will have measurements similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone, allowing for one-handed operation.
It's still possible to buy the 3310 on Amazon, though only through its marketplace and not directly from the company itself.
Partner news
Latest news
Both sides in Aleppo committed war crimes, UN says Cluster munitions were "pervasively used" and air-dropped into densely-populated areas, amounting to the war crime of indiscriminate attacks.
Lorde expected to release new album March 3 Back in November, Lorde shared an emotional message on Facebook discussing her coming of age, her past, and her future.
Norway court rules again mass murderer Breivik A Norwegian appeals court says the country didn't violate the human rights of mass murderer Breivik by isolating him in jail.
Royal Blood to join Depeche Mode & more on Nos Alive 2017 line-up The Brighton rock duo are currently gearing up to release their hotly-anticipated second album – which they describe as “sexy” and “more confident”.